Nation out of control on debt, crime

Our country is out of control. Our federal, state, and local governments are like runaway trains. They are spending our tax money like a bucket full of holes.
Name a state, county or city in our country that is in the black. Interest on our national, state and local debt is greater than what these rascals take in yearly. Unless we slow this train that has lost its brakes, it will cause our nation to be like Greece ... dead broke!
Our current administration has pardoned more criminals in the last eight years than the past 11 presidents put together. An absolute disgrace and we, the people, have done nothing to stop this carnage.
Our own county (Manatee) has ex-convicts being arrested as I type this article who’ve been arrested many times before. Some of these former prisoners have been in and out of jail 10, 15 and even more times.
This is a big joke, attached to our criminal justice system. Don’t you think our police officers get sick and tired of arresting these thugs time and time again? Criminal lawyers —find another job.
The solution to our criminal problem nationwide: First offense: automatic five years; Second offense: automatic 25 years; Third offense: life sentence. Law would apply to anyone convicted of any crime regardless of severity with the exception of rape or murder. If you do the arithmetic, it is much cheaper to house a prisoner than it is to run around trying to catch him or her.
All prisoners pay their way while incarcerated. Trump wants to build a wall? Put these thugs on a chain gang. Maybe some of these want-to-be criminals will think twice before having to work at building a wall in 100 degree heat.
Sam Black
Bradenton
