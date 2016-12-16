Trump sure to lead nation to glory

In response to the Rick Lewis of Holmes Beach in his Dec. 10 letter to the editor, the Republicans gave Obama everything he wanted for years and all the policies were rejected in this election of Donald Trump because Obama is the worst president in history and has no qualifications to hold the office.
Hillary Clinton was rejected in an electoral landslide because the American people in over 2,000 counties voted for Trump, compared to Clinton who received majority votes from about 500 counties.
In those 500 counties the left-wing liberals live and vote Democrat year after year and get nothing for it. Obama enabled the evil crook Clinton and as president he stepped all over the Constitution; he is disliked by the FBI, the Military, the Border Patrol, major leaders of foreign countries and 60 million American Citizens. Hillary Clinton, just like Obama, would have continued the downward spiral of the United States; she would have opened up our borders, brought in thousands of Muslim refugees and would have allowed immigrants to come in by the thousands every day from south of the border illegally!
The assassinations of our law enforcement officers have gotten worse and this can be laid at the feet of Obama and Clinton. Obama dislikes America and our Military and just about destroyed our country by weakening our military to the point it could not defend our nation.
Foreign leaders are lining up just to get a chance to have a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and help get this world right. As president, Trump will “build that wall,” strengthen the Border Patrol, rebuild the military and make them ferocious again and feared around the world, put the right person in charge of the VA to get it right, give aid to the inner cities that have been neglected by both parties in Congress, and thank God!
General “Mad Dog” Mattis will get the Pentagon right and get rid of the dangerous rules of engagement getting our men in uniform killed.
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
Comments