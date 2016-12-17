Kudos to school board for impact fee decision

Congratulations to the Manatee County School Board for its wise decision Tuesday to accelerate its impact fee schedule to collect 100 percent of the fee starting in April 2017 instead of a year later.
This completes the righting of a wrong done one year ago when developers not only got a graduated impact fee schedule from 50 percent to 75 percent to 100 percent over three years, but a guarantee that if we voted to extend the half-cent school sales tax in November, they would never have to pay more than 50 percent of the fee. Thankfully, public outrage forced the board to kill that provision before the election and the tax passed.
Now the decision goes to the county commissioners, who should approve it, and while they are at it, might consider their own graduated 80 percent-90 percent-100 percent impact fee scheme.
While it is not as egregious a gift as the school board’s schedule, the county’s financial demands clearly justify the need for as much revenue as quickly as possible to address the renewed effects of growth.
Stuart Smith
Bradenton
Comments