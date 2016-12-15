Harmony with Russia benefits U.S.

The Trump administration has signaled a willingness to improve relations with Russia.
This détente is long overdue. We forgot how with Russia the allies crushed the Nazis in World War II. The greatest pincher movement in history!
Perhaps this improvement in relations will forecast the annihilation of ISIS, a notion supported by the people of both our countries. Great alliances are made of this stuff.
Now the politically correct will be difficult to convince this is good news. However, secondary considerations do need to take a back seat now and then; particularly, when the stakes are so high. Additionally, we have more in common with Russians than any other superpower population.
Regardless, rest assured the second-best contender in a different weight class always backs down from the heavyweight champ; they have too much to lose. Remember the Cuban crisis?
Lastly, the military/industrial complex of both countries will never sanction a too close relationship; after all, each country requires a big, bad enemy to justify its weapon economy. Maybe, this is what President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address.
Leon O'Connor
Bradenton
