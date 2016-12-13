Quit undermining Trump’s victory

If you will recall the third presidential debate at the very end, Chris Wallace asked each candidate if they would accept the results of the election. Donald Trump said he would wait until after the end of the election to see what he would do. You will recall Hillary saying, “Well, Chris, I am horrified at Donald’s answer!”
Well, Hillary, I am horrified at the hypocritical actions of the Democrats/left wingers/Jill Stein and your response, Hillary. All of you, including the media, are doing everything you can to undermine President-elect Donald Trump’s win.
Shame on you all!
Daniel Wiggins
Ellenton
