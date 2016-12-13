Bradenton wrong to fire police officer

Weekly it seems a cop is shot and killed in the U.S. Sometimes more.
The Bradenton Police Department fires one. Good move.
However, where are they going to get someone with nine years’ experience, an officer who was “Officer of the Month” twice last year?
His crime? He posted comments on social media. Maybe not politically correct, but on his own time and on Facebook, with a very limited readership, not on TV or in the paper.
Something he never denied.
Does the Bradenton Police Department own and control him? What a work environment! It’s 24/7 and it’s not a job many would take.
Political correctness run wild.
Jack Fowell
Ellenton
