Generous kindness of a stranger earns hugs

I was at the grocery store this week, waiting in line. A gentleman came behind me with a couple of items and I invited him to go ahead.
He said, “Are you sure?” and I said, “Please do.”
He paid and we talked.
He asked if I was on a fixed income and I said “yes” and thankful to be able to take care of myself.
I finished at the checkout ready to pay and the gentleman put his card in the credit card machine. He told the cashier he wanted to pay for my groceries. Tears came and I said “God bless you” and gave him a big hug.
God is so good. Thank you for this kind and thoughtful person.
We hugged again and he was gone.
Rita Carvin
Bradenton
