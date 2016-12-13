Generous kindness of a stranger earns hugs

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug Pause

0:51 Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

0:52 NASA imagery shows how fast glaciers are melting

2:15 Manatee Memorial Hospital staffers are banishing holiday weight gain

2:09 Woman dragged off Delta flight by police in Detroit

0:40 Heavy fog hits Bradenton

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies