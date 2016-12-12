Trump against 17 U.S. intelligence agencies?

How does “The Donald” expect to handle and/or dispense with the heads of 17 current U.S. intelligence agencies? He currently totally and unequivocally disputes any possibility Putin and Russia had anything to do with hacking U.S. computer systems when 17 agencies state otherwise. President Obama has authorized a total investigation as to the efficacy of such a claim with results to be available prior to Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017.
Does “The Donald” still intend to stick by his story that yhe Russians are totally innocent when and if the investigation results show otherwise and are undisputed by all 17 agencies? This presents a dilemma for Trump, should he stick to his belief the Russians are totally innocent in an effort, it is assumed, to curry favor with Putin? The way I see it is he has two choices.
(1) Ignore the findings, do nothing and cause a rift between the new president and the total intelligence community that could undermine adherence to all intelligence findings over the next four years or even discredit The Presidency, itself causing questionable decisions to be made.
2) Remove (Your Fired) the heads of all 17 intelligence agencies and replace with new heads who totally and completely agree with the new (king) president’s view of the world. This choice, of course, would totally undermine and discourage the thousands of subordinates, in these agencies, who actually do the grunt work and supply the critical information that eventually funnels up the president himself.
There is a third choice, however, which is to retract his favorable view of Russia’s motives and risk the possibility that Putin “Does Not Love Me Anymore.” Based on “The Donald’s” past behavior, how many of us truly see this choice as ever happening? Do you see Trump’s dilemma?
Bob Trumbo
Ellenton
