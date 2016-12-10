Electoral College gives all votes meaning

By the sounds of Mr. James Frazier’s letter that appeared in the Dec. 7 Herald, we may as well not have an election where people vote and just let the Electoral College get together in a room and pick whoever they want to be the next president.
I understand where he is going with this; just think of the money that is wasted on TV ads, not to mention the other savings. No trees cut down for political signs and handouts.
Earth would be better off.
With no ads on TV, people’s blood pressure would go down. And just think, when the phone rang it might just be something or someone important.
Just as Mr. Bill Brown’s letter stated in the same Herald edition, the Electoral College ensures that even in the less populated areas of our nation their vote matters.
What Mr. Frazier should be concerned with is the temper tantrums thrown by people who don’t like the outcome. What happens if the college does change the outcome? Do we have more riots and burning and looting by Trump supporters? Where does it end?
In everything that is a contest, there are winners and losers. That’s life. I hope people get to read this as we can all learn from it.
Randall Wayne
Palmetto
Comments