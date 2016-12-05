Thanks to supporters of Thanksgiving food gifts

On the three mornings before Thanksgiving, the St. Joseph Food Pantry gave out special holiday grocery bags to 1,310 families from Manatee County. This was made possible by the generosity of the parishioners, guests and friends of St. Joseph, St. Bernard and Our Lady of the Angels churches and the help of 75 volunteers.
The Food Pantry is also grateful to the Publix Super Market Charities for underwriting part of our Thanksgiving event. We were blessed with good weather, and our volunteers had a sense of camaraderie and joy in giving of their time so that many families enjoyed receiving some extra food this Thanksgiving.
Thank you to so many in our community who supported the Food Pantry with their donations of food, money, time and prayers .
Michael and Patricia O’Driscoll, Co-Directors, St. Joseph Food Pantry
Bradenton
