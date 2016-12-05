Don’t privatize veterans health care, Medicare

Looks like business as usual in D.C. With the Republicans now in control of the congressional circus, we start to hear about privatizing Medicare and veterans heathcare.
It seems the only government programs some of these politicians like are the ones that benefit them and their special-interest donors exclusively. Somehow I don’t think privatizing these programs will spur competition and bring down rates to save money; check out the private prisons in the U.S.
What will bring down rates in Medicare would be allowing it to negotiate with the pharmaceutical companies.
About the only good things that came out of Congress are Social Security, Medicare and Veterans Affairs. Don’t let some overpaid, underworked politicians — whose only plan is tax breaks for the rich and the trickle-down effect for the rest of us — destroy the benefits we worked hard for and paid into, whether by deductions from our pay or service to our country.
Maybe these politicians could pass a bill to do away with their health insurance and cushy pensions since they don’t really seem to work full time whereas in the private sector you would have to work full time to get these benefits. That would save us a lot of money!
As for the Democrats, they quit representing the middle-class workers a long time ago with their trade deals, which mostly benefit the other nations.
For the record I vote for the best of both parties, and I didn’t care for either candidate for president but will give the one who was elected a chance to prove what he’s made of.
William E. Moore
Bradenton
