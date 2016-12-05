New College must obey law

In the Dec. 2 Herald, there was a story about a Miss Ximena Pedroza calling for the beginning of the “destruction of the rule of law.”
While we can all feel sorry for undocumented immigrants, but to keep a civil society we must obey all the laws. If we do not obey the laws, we can end up where law is optional, a personal choice like many of our neighboring countries to the south. The places they are fleeing.
We cannot pick and choose which laws we want to obey. As citizens of this great country, we can work to change those laws we disagree with.
The United States should continue to allow immigrants who want to become part of our society. Not bring with them the very cultural things that caused them to leave their home in the first place.
Robert Allen
Bradenton
Comments