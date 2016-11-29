A view of future under Trump

American tragedy. Vinny and Ed Siemaszko’s prognostications of Nov. 9, 2016. Due to the triumph of fear, hate, propaganda and ignorance, Trump is now president-elect of the USA.
The poor blue-collar Americans who believed Trump have foisted this tragedy upon themselves in the hope of promoting a new spirit to lead them into a position of strength and prosperity. Unfortunately, they will soon be reaping the indigestible fruit they have sown.
While I truly hope that I am wrong and they are right, this is what I envision over the next four years: The nation’s debt will increase by 30 percent from $19.5 trillion to $26 trillion.
Currently the wealthiest 5 percent control 24 percent of the nation. By 2021, that will increase by 15 percent to 27.5 percent.
The unemployment rate of 4.8 percent will increase by 20 percent to 5.6 percent, much to the chagrin of the blue-collar people who elected Trump. U.S. GDP growth, which averaged about 2 percent annually during Obama’s eight years and promised to increase to 4 to 5 percent by Trump, will fall 25 percent to 1.5 percent annually by 2021.
The lowest economic classes will be further marginalized by government negligence, reduced benefits, increasing poverty and homelessness. There will be only a negligible decrease in illegal Mexican aliens.
Trump’s Islamophobia will strengthen and increase Islamic radicalism, leading to increasing numbers of terrorists and attacks against the west. This will also strengthen Iran’s position as the dominant force in the area, emboldening Iran to resume it’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, endangering Israel and the fragile peace of the Middle East. This madness will also deteriorate the relationship between the Saudis and the USA.
We truly hope we're wrong and somehow Trump can lead us to peace and prosperity, but…
Ed and Vince Siemaszko
Perico Island
