A few questions about Manatee County traffic woes

Being a life-time resident of Manatee County and Palmetto, I have a few questions. Why don’t the elected officials take a look at the traffic woes of this county?
Mainly, with all the building north of the river, why is there no Home Depot or Lowe’s? Contractors could shop this side of the river instead of traveling south in the morning. Traffic is at a stand-still going south on both bridges. By the time Fort Hamer bridge is finished, it will be obsolete!
The DOT needs to look at the turn lanes. There are no turn lanes west of US 41/US 301 on 10th Street. East of US 41/US 301 is a nightmare. Whoever designed these needs a new job.
The Green Bridge and Desoto Bridge need traffic lights that are in sync.
Why do Tampa Radio stations tell everybody the route to take? They don’t live here.
Maybe, if we (taxpayers) could spend the money the right way, we would not have a problem. Where’s the money to replace the Desoto Bridge coming from? Before or after it collapses? I know they (Army Corps of Engineers) fixed Ware’s Creek ... or did they?
Those are just a few questions.
Ronald Lippert
Palmetto
