Deport criminal immigrants

The problem with people today is that they listen to the media instead of using their brains when it comes to immigration.
President-elect Donald Trump stated he was deporting 3 million immigrants who have criminal records. If everyone would recall, there are sanctuary cities in California harboring these criminals.
About year ago, there was an immigrant with a criminal record; he was deported five (!) times. The fifth time he murdered a young girl. Our government couldn’t lay a finger on him as he was safely harbored in a California sanctuary city. Come on people, give me a break!
Trump intends mainly to deport only the criminals. Do you want these criminals?
John Walker
Bradenton
