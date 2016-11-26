Small business: nation’s strength

As a small businessman in Bradenton and Sarasota for the past 20 years, I could not ignore congressional candidate Jan Schneider’s letter to the editor criticizing a proposed tax cut for America’s small businesses. It is outrageous that Ms. Schneider wants to raise other people’s taxes but she failed to pay her own. The tax delinquency was an issue in one of her previous campaigns.
The fact is that small businesses like mine create two-thirds of all jobs in America. I recognize that Ms. Schneider is a left-wing politician who believes in government redistribution, but it’s her hypocrisy that is truly galling. If people like Ms. Schneider want others to pay higher taxes, they should first make sure they pay their own.
John W. Saputo
Sarasota
