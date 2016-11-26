Letters to the Editor

November 26, 2016 11:30 AM

Florence Henderson: Best TV mom ever

I watched repeats of “The Brady Bunch” on syndication when I was a child (I didn’t watch new episodes because I was a baby after the show went off the air), and Florence Henderson did a great job playing Carol Brady on the show. She looked very adorable. She was one of my favorite TV moms.

I remembered her as the spokeswoman for Wesson Oil in the 1980s, where she said that it tastes better than other oils. She did a great job as an ad spokesperson.

I also remembered that she was a contestant on Season 11 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, and she did a great job dancing on the show.

We will remember Florence Henderson as a great TV mom always and forever.

Florence Henderson is the greatest TV mom of all time.

Florence Henderson, RIP.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos