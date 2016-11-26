Florence Henderson: Best TV mom ever

I watched repeats of “The Brady Bunch” on syndication when I was a child (I didn’t watch new episodes because I was a baby after the show went off the air), and Florence Henderson did a great job playing Carol Brady on the show. She looked very adorable. She was one of my favorite TV moms.
I remembered her as the spokeswoman for Wesson Oil in the 1980s, where she said that it tastes better than other oils. She did a great job as an ad spokesperson.
I also remembered that she was a contestant on Season 11 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, and she did a great job dancing on the show.
We will remember Florence Henderson as a great TV mom always and forever.
Florence Henderson is the greatest TV mom of all time.
Florence Henderson, RIP.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.
