Condo laws being violated

I live in Palm Cove Condominiums in Bradenton. I am a long-time Florida resident and try to vote for the common good.
I bought my condo from the developer in 2006 at market price. The market crashed, forcing the developer to rent the many unsold units. New owners took over the condo association board, by voting themselves in. Independent owners’ votes were rendered meaningless because the bulk owners had majority.
I am 67 years old; thought I was retired but still working to help pay living and medical expenses and now also attorney’s fees for the following situation.
Palm Cove Condominiums has been again sold to Riley Family Trust, Minnesota and Siesta Key, Florida. They have voted to amend our condo documents, terminate the association, and force individual owners to move. They used coercive tactics by attorneys to already get some out, now intending to take the remaining units by forcing us to take what their appraiser calls fair market value.
Florida 2015 condo laws state homesteaded property purchased from the original developer should be paid greater of the original purchase or fair market value, plus 1 percent.
Though the participants in the Riley Family Trust are treating me and my neighboring owners absurdly unjust, and mind you, this is my only home, I wish them no ill will, but I just want to be treated as a human being, and if they truly looked to their inner selves, they would want to be treated as such, if the tables were turned.
Helene Albritton
Bradenton
