Electoral College part of imperfect system

This is the fourth time in American history that the Electoral College determined the outcome of a presidential election. Although this election did not accurately reflect the national popular vote of the people, abolishing the Electoral College would create more problems than it would solve.
If we abolished the electoral college, as many have suggested, voters in middle America might as well stay home and/or not vote during a presidential election. Twenty-nine states in middle America voted Red, whereas the 21 of the states that voted Blue were predominately on the west and east coast.
Abolishing the Electoral College would require ratifying Article V of the Constitution. Two-thirds of the House and Senate would have to agree to eliminate it, or 38 of the 50 state legislatures, or two-thirds, would have to vote for its elimination. Not an easy task. Therefore, like it or not, we have to accept the results of our two-party, imperfect system.
Nancy Hess
Bradenton
Comments