Hail Trump for decisive win

Ha, all the people campaigning for Hillary, even Obama and his family! But who wanted a continuation of his socialist agenda?
And of course, the rioters want government handouts instead of working to make a living. Have they looked around the world lately?
The press across the nation promoted her and grabbed any word Trump said that they could make into a mistake and criticize it over and over, pointing to him as “not qualified.” What lies!
But the people of this country spoke louder. Trump won against huge odds and millions of dollars were spent to stop him, even some of his own party. How will they deal with this now?
Congratulations to president-elect Donald Trump.
Bud C. Wilder
Bradenton
Comments