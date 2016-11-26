Clinton remains unpatriotic

Mr. Bruce E. Labonte, this is in response to your letter concerning my thoughts about people voting for Hillary Clinton being unpatriotic. I still feel that way as Hillary Clinton is proven to be a crook and used her position to allow access to the State Department by foreign leaders giving donations to her Clinton Foundation.
Hillary Clinton disrespected the Marine Corps when she was living in the White House by forcing them to wear tuxedos, instead of the Marine Corps uniform, and made them act as waiters when having parties in the White House. She is directly responsible for the murder of our ambassador and his small security staff in Benghazi, then perpetrating a lie about a movie causing the attack on the compound.
When she became Secretary of State she removed the Marines from all the security details that were assigned to protect our American ambassadors all over the world because she did not want to appear too aggressive or intimidate foreign dignitaries. She hates the military and what our military stands for, just like Obama, and has always wanted to open our borders to anyone and everyone that wants to come here.
Now, the people of Haiti want the Clintons brought back to Haiti so they can arrest them and put them in prison for what they did to these people. Yes, people that voted for Hillary Clinton are unpatriotic and me being 70 years old and still a Marine will never change my mind
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
