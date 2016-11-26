Political feuds don’t justify law-breaking

The First Amendment ensures “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Riot — Noun: a violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd.
Loot — Verb: to steal goods from (a place), typically during a war or riot.
Our Constitution protects citizens to freely, peaceably, assemble; it does not allow rioting and looting.
Blocking others from rightful and legal pursuits is not protected.
Blocking highways and roads, breaking windows and burning cars, businesses and homes is not protected. These are crimes.
Killing a police officer is murder, not a protest. If on occasion police exceed their authority, the courts are where that is handled.
It is long past time that those who would use their displeasure with a political outcome understand these differences. Arrests, big fines and long incarceration are needed now to make this point.
David R. Kraner
Palmetto
