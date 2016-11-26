Political feuds don’t justify law-breaking

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang Pause

0:30 Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County VP of Operations Beth Work talks about Christmas tree sales

3:36 Kidnapped California mom released by captor, reunited with family, sheriff says

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:17 NASA celebrates Small Business Saturday

0:29 Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

2:50 NASA astronaut shows off Thanksgiving dinner in space

0:59 Busy travel day before Thanksgiving at Charlotte Douglas airport