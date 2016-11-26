Immigrants must arrive legally

Regarding the Herald’s Sunday editorial: “The dilemma of illegal immigrants”:
The ending sentence says it all: “This should not be an emotional debate but a reasoned one.” The editorial expresses the fears and worries of children for family future as their parents face deportation. Isn’t this an emotional debate?
A reasoned approach would have been that “illegal” activities break the laws of a better-life country. That’s the reason for the possible deportation!
How is deportation a strain on the economy when 94 million citizens are unemployed? An open job from a deported “illegal” would benefit in more than one way. The dollars on payday would not be wired out of the country and taxes would be paid on this income.
The support stories leading up to this editorial were:
1. An individual who was brought into this country at age 4. She was schooled, college grad, good job and faced deportation at age 26 for lack of proper documents. What was she doing for 22 years toward citizenship?
2. A single mother raising her four anchor babies, no dad, no job, having a home, and living a better life. Who is paying the bill for this life? What was she doing for nine years?
Reasoned debate, come legally, assimilate, and when they lose their job to an “illegal” seek my help.
Jim Heuberger
Bradenton
