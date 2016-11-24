Bannon a risky pick by Trump

There has been many questions asked about Mr. Steve Bannon. But I have one that has not been asked about this man who after becoming a multimillionaire due to his years as an investment banker for Goldman Sacks and what he chose as his next step in life.
He did not choose to live the good life; he did not choose to set up a foundation to help his country or his less fortunate fellow citizens or the many things he could have done as befits a man of means and a decent-minded person.
Instead, he chose Breitbart News as his next life choice. He took this vehicle to enable white nationalists to vent their venom, to insult the Jews, the minorities and the immigrants who wanted to come to the land of the free. He chose this and should be held accountable for this now that Mr. Trump has chosen him as a national adviser and will install him in the White House.
Mr. Bannon’s private life is his business, and I have reservations about people such as this but respect his right to his opinions. The problem is that Mr. Trump brought this man into the people’s house and as president of the United States means all the American people are to be held to a higher standard of civic duty, morality and common sense of decency.
Steve Bannon should be asked directly by every form of media the question of this choice and to justify his existence in the people’s house. Millions of Americans would be interested to hear that answer.
Alan J. Rodrigues
Bradenton
