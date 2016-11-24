Child’s death in abuse case too much

We’ve lost another child. I don’t know the statistics on the numbers of children dying due to abuse here in our community, but it’s one too many.
Ethan’s eyes staring out of the newspaper shows a toddler who would soon turn 2, but there will be no two candles on a cake for Ethan. We would be naive to think this was the first time Ethan was abused. Further information reveals Ethan and his five siblings had previously been removed from the house and then returned.
At age 2 a child must look up to see an adult and that adult looks like a giant to him. The playing field isn’t even here. Ethan didn’t stand a chance. Two-year-olds are busy; they are curious and active. They are little investigators.
A wise person once told me that when a child is born, there is an unwritten contract that parents will nurture and care for that child. Didn’t happen for Ethan.
As our community mourns the death of another abused child, we realize it’s becoming too frequent.
To those who determine budgets, don’t be afraid that you’ve given too much in the area of mental health.
Jane Gattuso
Palmetto
Comments