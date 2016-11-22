Be wary of scams from DMV data

Your DMV information is $.
This is just one thing your usually private info is being used for.
I recently purchased a used car. Soon after, I received seven or eight mailings, some looking very official. They all in one fashion or another wanted me to extend my warranty period on my vehicle.
Now I know it was all just a scam, because I am naturally a skeptic, but in a state with so many elderly and more trusting folks there is no telling how many fall for this ploy.
The car I bought was 10 years old! Who in the world would buy or “renew” an extended warranty? Some came to me with the notice in pink, which is usually the color county and cities use to mean urgent.
Scott B. Scoville
Bradenton
