National anthem protests offensive

0:51 Betsy Benac sworn in as Manatee commissioner District 7 Pause

0:49 Palmetto mayor sworn into office

2:05 Interstate 75/University Parkway diverging diamond interchange is 55 percent complete

1:31 Hurricane Hermine causes flooding in Rubonia

1:08 Hurricane Hermine causes flooding in Samoset

0:50 Vanessa Baugh sworn in as Manatee commissioner District 5

1:54 State of animal affairs in Manatee County given at Tiger Bay

0:57 Florida man runs over himself outside strip club (Warning: graphic content)

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference