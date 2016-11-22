Volunteerism boosts community

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in” — Author unknown.
Volunteering makes you feel better because it makes a difference. There are two groups giving me opportunities to make differences for my community.
The American Association of University Women, Bradenton and Manatee branches, support women’s equality and women and girls in education.. The branches champion local women and girls by awarding scholarships toward higher education. It is empowering to encourage the foundation of education for families. Join one of the branches to help make education dreams possible.
Both branches have projects to guide middle school girls to learn more about the possibilities of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) careers. Join to help middle school girls explore their potential education and assist others get scholarships to pursue that education.
Google: Bradenton Branch AAUW and Manatee Branch AAUW for information.
Take Stock in Children Manatee provides scholarships to deserving Manatee County students. After a rigorous application process, middle and high school students sign a contract to maintain at least a 2.5 GPA, remain drug/crime free, exhibit good behavior and meet with a mentor once a week. At high school graduation, students receive a four-year tuition scholarship.
TSIC Manatee has a 96 percent high school graduation rate. Mentoring matters for the students and for you, too. After you guide a student, you walk a little taller, you have a friend and you have helped break a cycle of poverty. Takestockmanatee.org.
These are two ways to volunteer locally and know you are making a difference for our community. Are there others? Of course there are countless ways. Find one that matches your passion. Join a group and vote everyday for what you want for our community.
Elaine Graham
Bradenton
