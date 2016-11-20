Undocumented immigrants: seek legal remedy

Inflammatory headline on front page was unnecessary.
On Nov. 16, the front page of the Bradenton Herald read “Manatee children of undocumented immigrants fear parents’ deportation.” For dramatic affect a large photo of the 8-year-old daughter of an undocumented mother accompanied the headline.
If undocumented immigrants don’t want to “live in fear of deportation” after admitting they broke the law for their own benefit, maybe they should seek a way to admit that to the government and try to find a way to resolve the problem. Otherwise, do they want the American government to look the other way if they suffer from criminals harming them?
Everyone is subject to the consequences of their actions. For whatever influence newspapers have left in America, they should not use it to inflame discord in society. They should influence society to become responsible citizens with honesty and integrity as indispensable ideals.
Dan Downs
Ellenton
