Time will tell on presidential pick

The people chose wisely between the two presidential candidates. It was couched by many as a “lesser evil” choice; rather it was more of an issues matter, but yet still needed holding one’s nose in the voting booth.
One was unmistakably a long-time liar, burdened with malfeasance and unindicted criminality. The other an untested egoist, burdened with allegations of salacious behavior and outright unsavory criticism of others. Quite a lousy choice presented by the two major parties of this nation.
The issues spoke mainly of the country’s direction, either continuation down the corrupted avenue of the past president and his party, or a real change back to the avenue charted and documented by our Founding Fathers. The latter will be the most difficult endeavor faced by a presidential leader. It will, indeed, require actions to “drain the swamp” of the Washington establishment, across the entire political landscape, with special focus on corrupt special interest, lobbyist/political coterie.
We’ll soon learn if the president-elect was just a “blow hard” with a propagandist’s skill to tap into the wisdom of the people — or a genuine leader who will pursue initiatives in accordance with his campaign promises. If the latter, he will face media zealotry with determined damning, retaliation against him, just to prove their demagoguery was a correct assessment. It will be to save their terribly blotched, biased skin, and has little to do with the health of our nation.
Jerry Donatucci
Bradenton
Comments