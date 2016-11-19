Letters to the Editor

November 19, 2016 3:14 PM

A Manatee County school board election victor, Dave Miner, gives thanks

A bushel of thanks to all those who voted and worked so hard to elect me to serve another four years on the Manatee County School Board. I regard this as a great privilege, and I promise to continue my dedication to seeking the best possible education for every student in our schools.

My second term commences Nov. 22 when I am sworn in by Manatee County Judge Robert A. Farrance at the School Board Reorganization Meeting held at 215 Manatee Ave. W. (the “School Board Building”) beginning at 5:45 p.m. I hope everyone will accept this as an invitation to be present and a part of my swearing in ceremony.

Thank you again.

Dave “Watchdog” Miner

Bradenton

