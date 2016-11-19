Letters to the Editor

November 19, 2016 3:13 PM

Clinton backers as patriotic as others

After reading Anna Yoakum’s Nov. 10 letter to the editor, I must say I am in total agreement with her assessment of Mike McLeod’s Nov. 4 letter to the editor. I, too, find it insulting that because I voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, Mr. McLeod has decided I am unpatriotic and do not love America.

Mr. McLeod, you could not be more wrong. I love my country and its symbol, our flag, with all my heart, always have, always will. Should America ever be attacked, this 70-year-old citizen will gladly bear arms and defend her until we are victorious, or I am killed.

Mike, I have read many of your letters, and on many we are of the same opinion. However, in regards to your Nov. 4 letter I respectfully believe you “shot from the hip” and belittled many of your fellow Americans.

Bruce E. Labonte

Bradenton

