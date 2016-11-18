Some motorists still yield to duck families

In response to Cindy Hewett’s letter about the baby ducks on U.S. 301 getting killed.
My family and I were stopped at a red light on 14th Street (a double highway) when out jumped papa and mama duck and all their babies to cross 14th Street, even though the light had turned green. Not one car moved until the ducks were all the way over to the other bank and the water.
This is etched in my memory forever. It was so wonderful to watch pappa duck turning and looking back to make sure his family was behind him.
So, take heart, Cindy, there are still people who care in this world.
Paulene Paslick
Bradenton
