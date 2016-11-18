Democratic Party deserves fall

It wasn’t too long ago the political prognosticators from various media outlets were announcing the end of the Republican Party — what with Obama and the Democrats, along with the media, instituting and announcing their repeated victories on various social and political policy.
As sports broadcaster Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast, my friend.”
The Republicans now hold the executive, legislative and soon to be judicial branches of our government. Republicans also have a 33-15 edge as state governors.
As the dust clears from the election, clearer heads are now quickly aligning with President-elect Trump. Those on our side of the aisle who viciously attacked Mr. Trump and refused to capitulate will see their political careers end, as they should (Example, John Kasich).
I predict Trump will usher in a new era of prosperity similar to the Reagan revolution, post Jimmy Carter years. If that happens, another four years would certainly be in the cards as Walter Mondale never had a chance in 1984.
In two years, the Democrats in the Senate will give 23 and possibly 25 seats up while the Republicans will only have eight. Donald Trump won 15 of those 25 states.
Democrats could have a tough row to hoe. Of course, if they are looking for someone to blame, all they need to do is look in the mirror. Electing an admitted socialist twice and allowing him and your party to ram legislation and policy (executive orders) down our throats without respect to at least a discussion or input from those with opposing views will tend to get you what you deserve.
Americans have seen the Democratic Party for what it is and they apparently don’t care for what they see.
Mike Kantor
Bradenton
