Trump win reflects hate culture

As the presidential election has mercifully ended, the great divide in this country is more apparent than ever.
During his campaign stops for Hillary Clinton, President Obama liked to say that the choice cannot be any clearer, and that as Americans “we are better than that,” referring to the hate-filled campaign of Donald trump.
Sadly, the majority of people in this country, including those who call themselves Christians and evangelicals, are not “better than that.” We are still a nation filled with racism, sexism and homophobia. Social justice reforms have been tossed aside.
Ironically enough, this divisiveness and hate began to fester when the first African-American was elected president. It wasn’t Obama’s policies that pained Republicans, it was the color of his skin. Thus, they and the current founder of the birther movement, the president-elect, made his time in office a living hell, eager to make him a one-term president.
When that didn’t work, Republicans did what they do best, they act as holier than thou hypocrites. Many said they wouldn’t “endorse” Donald Trump, but when push came to shove, they voted for him anyway.
I dare all Republican politicians locally, statewide and nationally to explain to their children, especially their daughters, how mom and dad condoned bragging about sexual assault, bigotry and hate when they voted for Trump.
Most despicable, all of you who cast your vote for Trump have given the people of this country a license to hate. License to make anti-Semitic, racially-charged remarks without consequence (I’m sure sales of Confederate flags spiked dramatically). You have given license to men to treat women as objects, worthy of ridicule and God-forbid, sexual assault without repercussions.
And that, Trump voters in Manatee County and across the country, is simply deplorable.
Michael Polin
Bradenton
Comments