Where were school marching bands on Vets Day?

What’s a parade without a marching band?
On Nov. 11, Manatee County’s veterans organized and marched in a parade to celebrate and honor all the veterans in Manatee County. The venue in Palmetto was superb (as usual) and special thanks to the mayor for the warm welcome and support she has always provided. Most all of the high schools were represented by their Junior ROTC organization and they were appreciated.
I was bothered by the lack of support provided by the high school marching bands. None showed up. Where were the public high school bands? Couldn’t the Manatee County Public School Board send at least one marching band from the several wonderful bands in the Manatee County schools? With the new half-cent increase in taxes, couldn’t providing a marching band be on the new agenda?
The school officials who make these decisions should be ashamed for not supporting the over 34,000 veterans in Manatee County!
A disappointed veteran.
George Johnston
Bradenton
