Time has come today for change

The oligarchs’ greed has finally brought the United States to its tipping point. The marginalized are in revolt against the status quo, and it appears the plight of the world has reached American shores. We can no longer look away and a wall won't stop it.
Terrorist, patriot or kook, depends on your perspective. but a change is coming, leaving us with nothing to fear but ourselves. Is Trump, Bin Laden, Ben Franklin or just an aging reality TV star shining a mirror on America? You decide.
Charles Houghtby
Parrish
