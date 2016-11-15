Give peace a chance, protesters

There has not been an election in our life time that presented such a clear choice between presidential candidates, parties and proposed paths into the future for our country. The election and the clear and constant statements by each candidate could not have left room for doubt. This observer finds it curious that those who did not vote in sufficient numbers to make their voice and their vote count now take to the street in violent protest.
This country was founded on the premise that peaceful discourse between fair-minded citizens was the way to air opinions and promote understanding between people of conflicting views. The wanton destruction of personal property and endangerment of fellow citizens to air your disappointment is savage and destructive. In the end, such behavior will deepen the divide between those who have a divergent opinions and views.
There have been in the past protesters who marched for peace and change. As we turn this page in our history, we would do well to look to past dissenters who asked simply “give peace a chance.” There is little doubt that their voices were heard and changed history.
Russell Moore
Bradenton
