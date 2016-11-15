Bait and switch: Does that define Trump?

Now that Donald Trump is the president-elect, I wonder if any of his supporters realize they have been had as he is beginning to walk back many of his campaign promises. After meeting with President Obama for 90 minutes, he has started to reverse his position on Obamacare. President Obama must be persuasive. Later, Trump told “60 Minutes” that during the campaign, he had to say a lot of things and now he has to temper his rhetoric. Sure sounds like he has become a politician.
Elected to be an outsider, he has named Reince Preibus as his chief-of-staff. Preibus, the head of the RNC, is about as inside as you can get. Trump’s wall is shifting to a fence and no one will be deported until after it is built. Depending on how long it will take to build thousands of miles of a wall/fence, no one will be going anywhere for some time. If you expected less government and lower taxes, hold on to your checkbook. Trump has proposed a trillion-dollar federal program to fix infrastructure. Good; we need to fix roads, bridges and buildings. But that will be a huge government program costing, well, trillions. Where will the money come from? You can’t lower taxes and pay for such a program.
Trump was often greeted with chants of “lock her up.” On “60 Minutes,” he praised the Clintons saying, “I don’t want to hurt them; they are good people.” He backed away from his threat of a special prosecutor. Could that have anything to do with the fact that the federal trial involving Trump University is about to start? Clinton doesn’t face federal charges; Trump might. As a sitting president, he may benefit from protection thereby avoiding possibly embarrassing testimony costing him millions, or he can tell his lawyers to settle for undisclosed sums to make it all go away.
Trump has also accused the Clintons of a conflict of interest involving The Clinton Foundation. But, Trump has said he will put his three oldest children (Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka) in charge of his businesses through a blind trust while also naming them as key advisers. That is a conflict of interests.
All of this occurred within less than 72 hours of being elected. Who knows what’s next? I wonder how his supporters feel now?
Arlene R. Jarzab
Bradenton
