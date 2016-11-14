Daybreak program was a gift

I recently had to place my father, who has vascular dementia, into assisted living.
This was not an easy process, but with the help of the "Meals on Wheels Daybreak Program," it made life easier in the months leading up to his placement.
This program has a facility where the elderly can go, with their peers, and spend their days together doing all sorts of activities geared toward their capabilities.
I cannot say enough good things about Gene, the administrator, Kim, the nurse, and the wonderful staff who helped me and my family through these trying times.
My father truly enjoyed the days he spent there, and I would recommend the program without reservation and a smile to boot.
Jackie Cate
Bradenton
Comments