Electoral College needs to go

Since Hillary Clinton received at least 200,000 more votes than Donald Trump and Trump ended up with 290 electoral votes to Clinton's 228, it should lead the common man to think, what is wrong with this picture?
This is the fifth time in history that the majority vote of Americans did not result in the candidate with the most votes winning the election. I did not vote for Trump, never would, and I would have no problem with Trump winning if he received the most votes — but the fact is that he did not.
It is time to abandon the antiquated, obsolete and morally wrong method of electing our president with Electoral College votes. I urge you to contact your U.S. senators and representatives to get rid of this system.
Leigh T. Hollins
Bradenton
