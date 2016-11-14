Electoral College saves us from ‘loony liberals’

Mr. Derby, in his Nov. 14 letter to the editor, is just plain wrong about the Electoral College.
The "college" proves the wisdom of our Founding Fathers in establishing a system that prevented states with bigger populations from dictating to states with smaller populations. In the end, Trump won 34 of the 50 states. I call that a pretty good beating and a real mandate from the people to change some things.
Without the Electoral College, the loony liberals of California and New York would elect a president by themselves.
Aaron Welch
Bradenton
Comments