Sanders supporters still off target

There were so many spontaneous protests across the country the day after Donald Trump's election win that I am convinced this was another situation where people were paid to spread out on university campuses to stir up the protests.
It appeared that most of these were high school and college students. The same age group who were Bernie Sanders supporters looking for free education and other socialist issues. In Norway, where they have tuition-free universities, they also pay $9 for a gallon of gas to help pay for the "free" tuition, and they have much higher taxes. So, kids, that is something you can learn for free.
The student debt started building at a much higher rate after the trade agreements that drained American jobs and sent them somewhere else like China, Mexico, India and Indonesia. Give Mr. Trump a chance to get our jobs back, and your parents will more likely be able to give you more help with tuition. And hopefully you'll have less need for somebody like Sanders who has been a radical social revolutionist since an early age.
I don't know what group is sponsoring these protests, but they need to shut down and tell these kids to go to school / get a good education / get a job and act like a decent American citizen. By the way, I voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and decided I made a mistake and voted for Mitt Romney in 2012. One thing I didn't do was take to the streets and protest!
Daniel M. Wiggins
Ellenton
