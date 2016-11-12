Sanders supporters still off target

0:26 Braden River football routs Naples Gulf Coast to book Venice rematch Pause

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016

2:16 This WWII veteran was just down the beach from 'Hacksaw Ridge' in 1945

0:41 John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

0:39 Hundreds protest President-elect Donald Trump: 'He doesn't represent us'

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake