Protesters are out of line

The arrogant, disrespectful way in which the protesters of the presidential election have been acting lends credence to problems in our society which Donald Trump has tried to address. Apparently, the left-wing radicals seem to think it is OK to disrespect half of the electorate because they didn’t get their way. I don’t recall a similar reaction by those opposed to Barack Obama’s election. Nor do I recall reports of protesters being a major problem at Clinton rallies. Contrast that to demonstrators at Trump rallies. Why does anyone think it is appropriate to protest at another candidate’s rally? What is the objective? Answer: an outright disrespect of the election process in this country.
Trump was right in saying that people showing that type of disrespect would have been dealt with differently in years past. Hence, his appeal in protesting the absurd dictates as to “political correction” in today’s society. Unfortunately, he made inappropriate comments which could lead one to think he was advocating a physical reaction.
To all concerned, we need more tolerance and civility. And to the protesters of the election results, get off the streets and out of the way of people trying to earn a living. You might try a more civil and appropriate approach, which would be to share your thoughts with your elected officials. You have absolutely no credibility because of the way you are doing things. With freedom goes responsibility.
Charles Demlow
Bradenton Beach
