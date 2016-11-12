Schools superintendent: Thank you!

I wanted to take a moment to say a very special thank you to the citizens of Manatee County for passing the extension of the half-penny sales tax for school district capital needs.
This incredible investment in the future education of the children of Manatee County will allow us to build the new schools we need, repair and renovate our existing schools, and enhance our technology and security systems to meet rapidly changing demands in those areas.
Even though the referendum passed with 59 percent of the vote, we are committed to earning the trust of our entire community by making sure our Citizens Audit Committee closely oversees the spending of all sales tax funds, and by maintaining fiscal accountability and transparency.
Again, I thank you for your support of our schools, and for your investment in the future of our students and community.
Dr. Diana Greene, superintendent, Manatee County Schools
Bradenton
