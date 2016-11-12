Supervisor of Elections: Thank you, Manatee

Thank you to everyone who made this past Tuesday a very successful Election Day. Of the 231,056 registered voters in Manatee County, 181,829 — just shy of an 80 percent turnout — wow, outstanding! For complete results, visit our website at www.VoteManatee.com and click on “2016 General Election Unofficial Results” on our homepage.
From the Boy Scouts who helped on Election Night with equipment and ballot boxes at day’s end, and Demetrio’s Pizza who fed our Boy Scouts, to John and Amanda Horne who once again brought us a taste of AMOB, to poll workers, like those at our phone bank on Election Day and all the poll workers at the precincts on Tuesday for giving it their all, to early voting poll workers working tirelessly for 13 days and those who assisted us here at the Supervisor of Elections Office with vote by mail and our records department and delivered voting equipment leading up to Election Day... a big heartfelt THANK YOU.
We at the supervisor of elections are humbled by the dedication to each and every voter and the task, enabling us to be the stewards of a successful election year in Manatee County. As you have all witnessed, it truly takes a community to hold a successful election.
To our voters, we thank you for doing your part in casting your ballot and keeping democracy alive in Manatee County.
To all the candidates who worked so very hard and participated in this year’s elections, we thank you for your dedication in demonstrating your leadership to our community and giving it your all regardless of the outcome... you are all winners! (But please pick up your signs, remember we all want to keep Manatee beautiful.)
To our canvasing board made up of myself, and Commissioners Larry Bustle and Carol Whitmore, Judge Mark Singer — who continue to work on details of this election — thank you. Without your leadership, attention to every voters details during canvasing, Manatee County could not open and close these elections officially.
On behalf of our staff who have truly worked tirelessly this entire year to bring Manatee County and every voter in it a fair and honest election, thank you all for the opportunity to serve you. We are honored to be your public service.
Mike Bennett
Manatee Supervisor of Elections
