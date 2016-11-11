Trump win scary; some positive takeaways, though

Stayed up until 3 a.m. watching the election. As a Bernie/Hillary supporter, I have gotten over my shock of this unbelievable Trump victory. Met someone from Belgium who said he was terrified of a President Trump; my feelings, too.
Four positive takeaways:
1. We had a fair election; no voter purges, no six hours waiting in lines, no significant voter suppression and even the Koch brothers kept their $900 million out of the presidential race.
2. High voter turnout, for the most part.
3. At least no one had to ask Hillary if she was going to gracefully accept the “will of the people” if she lost.
4. As a consolation prize, we see that although Hillary lost the Electoral College she actually won the popular vote. One more reason why we need to get rid of the Electoral College. This is the second time in 16 years that our country elected the wrong president.
In four years we will exercise our right to vote again and hopefully will elect a Democratic president that will “Make America great again!” but with the Democratic values I believe in.
Steve Scott
Sarasota
