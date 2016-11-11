Demonization of fellow citizens should stop

I’m sure that Susan Fitzpatrick is a reasonably intelligent person, but I suspect she has let her apparent fury cloud her ability to separate fact from fiction. Her letter is riddled with misrepresentations of the truth. She repeats Hillary’s untrue statement that FBI Director Comey’s letter was sent “only to Republicans,” not once, but twice in her letter!
Fact check: The letter was addressed to the Republican chairmen of the congressional committees and copied to their Democratic counterparts.
She goes on to enumerate four statements that cannot be supported by facts, since the content of the emails on Anthony Wiener’s laptop was still being analyzed. The meta-data did indicate that there were emails sent from the Clinton server. At this point, no one knows if the emails are all duplicates, from Hillary, or contain information already known by agents. That is why they needed to be scrutinized.
I am no fan of Donald Trump. It pains me that our country has just endured a two-plus year political process, costing an obscene amount of money, and the best we had to offer our voters is Clinton and Trump. I am not a fan of either of them, but I am a fan of the truth. The facts that are coming to light regarding the inner workings of Hillary’s world, including the Clinton Foundation, are troubling. Certainly, a reasonable person would recognize that further scrutiny is justified.
Thankfully, this election is over. Hopefully, the demonization of our fellow Americans will also come to an end. Just because the “other” 50 percent don’t agree with you, doesn’t make those individuals evil. Evil exists. It is called terrorism. Direct your fury to our real enemies, and find a way to be more tolerant of the sincerely held opinions of others.
Karen Thompson
Bradenton
