GOP blocking nation’s progress

It is the Republican Party that has openly placed itself into the situation that they now find themselves in. Donald Trump has come about because Republicans have spent the last 20 years attacking rather than doing something for the American people.
They have spent so much time going after Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, President Obama and all other Democrats that they have failed to see that they themselves are the ones who have placed Americans in a place of total mistrust and disgust.
To me, it appears that the Republicans are the party of no, of being only obstructionists, of only worrying about their donors and all those who have money and influence because money equates to power for them.
The Supreme Court took it upon themselves to buck up the Republican Party by allowing Citizens United to go through. How, in God’s name, could the Supreme Court not understand a very basic point. CEOs are beholden to only their stockholders; they could care less about Americans in general. They have a vote just for being an American citizen and now they were given a second vote by being able to give to the political system as much money as needed to stay in the pockets of senators and congressmen.
Let’s be real here. Washington does not need to answer to the people any longer, it just has to worry about retaining their seats. As an American I do not care about the sex lives of politicians, I do not care about any politicians winning an election ever again. I do not care what Republicans think about emails of Mrs. Clinton. None of that has anything to do with how I as an American feel about my country.
Katherine McDonald
Bradenton
