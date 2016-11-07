Veterans fun gaming machines targeted

This is a letter from a veteran about gaming machines. It appears that ATF seems to be targeting the veterans’ posts.
The veterans from World War II and Vietnam are older and they do enjoy playing the gaming machines. Why does ATF make the veterans’ posts shut down the gaming machines and take away what little enjoyment that the veterans have?
The veterans protected our freedom, so why take away their enjoyment and the little happiness that they have left to enjoy in their lives?
Oogie Pavelkops, U.S. Navy Veteran
Bradenton
